Landeskog scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Landeskog's first regular-season goal in over three-and-a-half years. He's had a couple of pucks hit the net earlier this season, but both were called back on offside plays. Landeskog has done fine so far, all things considered, with his multi-year recovery from multiple knee surgeries. He's up to five points, 24 shots on net, 27 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances in a third-line role.