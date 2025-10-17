Landeskog picked up an assist in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

It was Landeskog's first point of the season. He returned for five playoff games last season, but he last played regular-season matches in 2021-22. Landeskog has faced a long and arduous path to return to the NHL, so this is a moment to applaud. It remains to be seen what he'll deliver over a long season, but we love that he's on the score sheet.