Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: First point since 2021-22
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog picked up an assist in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
It was Landeskog's first point of the season. He returned for five playoff games last season, but he last played regular-season matches in 2021-22. Landeskog has faced a long and arduous path to return to the NHL, so this is a moment to applaud. It remains to be seen what he'll deliver over a long season, but we love that he's on the score sheet.
