Head coach Jared Bednar is not sure if Landeskog (leg) will be ready for Friday's Game 7 versus the Stars, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Landeskog left Wednesday's Game 6 with a cut to his leg, but he was able to return for one short shift in the third period. It seems like Landeskog is destined to be a game-time decision for Friday's win-or-go-home contest. If he can't play, Andre Burakovsky will likely see top-line duties.