Landeskog posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Landeskog had the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Landeskog has been a steady contributor in 2020-21 with seven points, 30 shots, 19 hits and eight PIM through nine appearances. Fantasy managers should make room for the Swede in their virtual lineups, as his gig alongside Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon has long been one of the league's best scoring lines.