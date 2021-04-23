Landeskog produced two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Landeskog set up third-period tallies by Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, the latter's going into an empty net. The 28-year-old Landeskog is up to 16 goals, 43 points, 114 shots, 62 hits and a plus-16 rating through 42 contests. He needs one more point to match his output from 54 appearances last year.