Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Getting Thursday's game off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog (rest) isn't in the lineup for Colorado's season finale against Seattle on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Landeskog will almost certainly be back in the lineup for Game 1 of Colorado's first-round series. He'll finish the regular season with 14 goals, 35 points, 47 PIM and 86 hits across 60 appearances in 2025-26. That's a far cry from his roughly point-per-game output across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 regular seasons, but it's impressive that Landeskog has done as well as he has after missing nearly three years due to multiple knee surgeries.
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