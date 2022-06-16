Landeskog scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Landeskog was involved in two of the Avalanche's three first-period tallies. It was a continuation of the 29-year-old's strong play when he had six points in four games in the Western Conference Finals. Through 15 playoff outings, he's earned nine goals, 10 assists, 44 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-15 rating while logging multiple points in six contests.