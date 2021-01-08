Landeskog (undisclosed) made his training camp debut Friday, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

It's a good day to be an Avalanche fan, as Landeskog, Brandon Saad (undisclosed) and Philipp Grubauer all made their training camp debuts Friday. Landy will be a hot commodity in this year's fantasy drafts after racking up 21 goals and 44 points in 54 games last campaign.