Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Landeskog (leg) is healthy for the start of training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Landeskog suffered a leg laceration in the playoff bubble. He has recovered and is preparing for the season opener against the Blues on Jan. 13. The 28-year-old is looking to follow up an outstanding 2019-20 season, where he posted 21 goals and 23 assists over 54 games. Landeskog's slated to start training camp on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad.