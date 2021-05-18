Landeskog scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and earned a fighting major in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Landeskog fought with Brayden Schenn in the first period of a contentious start to the first-round series. In the third, Landeskog helped out on both of Nathan MacKinnon's tallies in the third period, sandwiched around a goal of his own. The 28-year-old Landeskog had 52 points in 54 regular-season contests, and he should provide both offense and toughness on the top line.