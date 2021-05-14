Landeskog posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Landeskog earned the secondary helper on Tyson Jost's game-tying goal at 9:46 of the second period. The 28-year-old Landeskog finished the regular season with 52 points (20 tallies, 32 assists), 155 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-14 rating in 54 outings. The Swede is set to continue in a top-line role in the playoffs, which will make him a popular high-end pick in DFS.