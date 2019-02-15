Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Has first 30-goal season
Landeskog scored his 30th goal of the year on four shots in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Landeskog's goal at 10:29 of the first period was a nifty backhand, going top shelf on Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It stood as the game-winning tally. Landeskog has 58 points in 57 games, well on his way to the best campaign he's had in his eight years in the league.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts on shooting gallery•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns two apples in loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Superb showing at All-Star Game•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Having season of his career•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Keeps rolling in loss to Flames•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...