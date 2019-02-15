Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Has first 30-goal season

Landeskog scored his 30th goal of the year on four shots in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Landeskog's goal at 10:29 of the first period was a nifty backhand, going top shelf on Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It stood as the game-winning tally. Landeskog has 58 points in 57 games, well on his way to the best campaign he's had in his eight years in the league.