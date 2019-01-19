Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Having season of his career

Landeskog scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in a 7-1 win over the Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Landeskog's nine points, including five goals, in his last seven games make him a particularly strong play in any format. His 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) in just 48 games projects to 90 points including a possible 50 goals this year. Landeskog is having the season of his career.