Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Heater continues with three-point showing

Landeskog scored two power-play goals, added an assist and recorded six shots on net during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

The Colorado captain now has six goals, six assists, 19 shots and a plus-5 rating through his past seven games. Landeskog is clicking alongside linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rananten, and the trio has combined for a high-end 5.38 goals per 60 minutes this season. The offense is going to cool off, obviously, but there's oodles of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern.