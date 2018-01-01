Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Heater continues with three-point showing
Landeskog scored two power-play goals, added an assist and recorded six shots on net during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
The Colorado captain now has six goals, six assists, 19 shots and a plus-5 rating through his past seven games. Landeskog is clicking alongside linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rananten, and the trio has combined for a high-end 5.38 goals per 60 minutes this season. The offense is going to cool off, obviously, but there's oodles of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts career night versus Lightning•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back from suspension•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out four games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets hat trick Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Sets up game-tying goal in Sweden•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Value on the rise•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...