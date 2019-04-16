Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helpers in two straight outings

Landeskog posted an assist, six shots, five hits, four PIM and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

That's a little bit of everything for the Swede, who has dished out 12 hits and 13 shots while recording a pair of helpers in three games in the series. Landeskog had a career-high 75 points in 73 outings this season. With stat lines like the one he posted Monday, he's touching base in virtually all of the major fantasy categories, save for goals.