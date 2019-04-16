Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helpers in two straight outings
Landeskog posted an assist, six shots, five hits, four PIM and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
That's a little bit of everything for the Swede, who has dished out 12 hits and 13 shots while recording a pair of helpers in three games in the series. Landeskog had a career-high 75 points in 73 outings this season. With stat lines like the one he posted Monday, he's touching base in virtually all of the major fantasy categories, save for goals.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches assist•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Records two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tacks on two points•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Returns with power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back to work Friday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Could return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...