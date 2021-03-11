Landeskog scored a goal on seven shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Avalanche controlled most of the game, but only mustered one goal in regulation. Landeskog spared them from a worse result with his tally in the final minute of overtime. The Swede now has seven goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net and 32 hits through 22 contests. With Nathan MacKinnon back from an upper-body injury, Landeskog should see a bump in offense while alongside his usual center.