Landeskog scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Landeskog had a helper on Mikko Rantanen's go-ahead goal in the third period, but Adam Henrique answered 1:22 later for the Ducks. In overtime, Landeskog assured there wouldn't be another response, burying the winning goal on a rebound after John Gibson repelled the first attempt. The 28-year-old Landeskog is finding his groove -- he now has three tallies and two helpers, as well as 19 shots on goal and 13 hits through five contests. Locked in on the top line, the Swede provides both scoring and physicality in healthy amounts.