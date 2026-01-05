Landeskog sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Panthers and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Landeskog lost an edge and crashed into the goalpost during the second period. Colorado's captain needed assistance leaving the ice and didn't come out for the start of the final frame. The Avalanche conclude their road trip Tuesday in Tampa Bay, and given the nature of his injury, Landeskog shouldn't be expected to suit up for that matchup.