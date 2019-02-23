Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Keeps rolling against Hawks

Landeskog scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

That's now three goals and nine points in the last nine games for Landeskog, who keeps producing no matter who his linemates are. The 26-year-old already has a new personal best in goals with 32, and he's only three points shy of surpassing the career-high 65 he racked up in 2013-14.