Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Keeps rolling in loss to Flames
Landeskog picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
That's now three straight multi-point performances for Landeskog, but he's basically been locked in all season -- the 26-year-old has yet to go more than two games without finding his way onto the scoresheet, and while he's already set a new personal best with 27 goals, his 51 points through 44 contests has him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 65 points set in 2013-14.
