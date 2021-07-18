Landeskog was not included on the Avalanche's protection list ahead of the Seattle expansion draft, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

With negotiations between Landeskog and the Avalanche not particularly close at this time, it makes sense the team left the unrestricted free agent off the protection list. The Kraken will be allowed an exclusive negotiation period with Landeskog and all other free agents prior to Wednesday's expansion draft, although it's unclear if their is any mutual interest between the two parties at this time. The Swede put up 20 goals and 52 points in 54 contests last season.