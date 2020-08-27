Landeskog scored a goal on two shots and added 12 hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead with his second-period tally. Throughout the game, the Swedish winger was a physical force. He's riding a five-game point streak, with two goals and six helpers in that span. Landeskog is up to 12 points, 26 shots and 45 hits through 11 playoff games.