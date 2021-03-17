Landeskog posted an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Landeskog set up Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally, the first of six unanswered goals for the Avalanche. The 28-year-old Landeskog has 18 points (seven goals, 11 helpers), 72 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating through 25 games this year. He's picked up a goal and three assists in his last six outings.