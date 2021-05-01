Landeskog scored a power-play goal, had an even-strength assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

The Avalanche's stars rescued the team from the throes of a three-game losing skid, as Landeskog (goal, assist), Mikko Rantanen (goal, two assists) and Cale Makar (goal, assist) played key roles in the win. Landeskog redirected Makar's shot from the top of the power-play to record the game's first goal and his ninth on the man-advantage unit.