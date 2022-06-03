Landeskog recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Landeskog earned the secondary assist on a Mikko Rantanen goal in the second period, which capped off a run of three Avalanche tallies in 2:04. The assist was Landeskog's third point in two games during the Western Conference Finals. The captain has collected seven goals, seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-9 rating in 12 playoff outings overall.