Landeskog (knee surgery) has gone on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
That's no surprise since the Colorado captain underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Oct. 17 and was slated to be sidelined for 12 weeks. The move will allow the Avalanche some salary cap relief. Landeskog has yet to play this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Still no timetable•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: No timeline for return•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns assist Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores both goals in loss•