Landeskog scored three goals, two on the power play, and assisted on another in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. The Colorado Captain has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.