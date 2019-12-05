Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Making long-awaited return
Landeskog (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
Landeskog will return to a prominent role following his 16-game absence, skating on Colorado's second line and top power-play unit against the Canadiens. As long as he's healthy, the 27-year-old Swede should remain locked into fantasy owners' lineups, as he's a major of piece of a high-powered Avalanche offense that has the ability to score in bunches.
