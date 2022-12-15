Landeskog (knee surgery) is making progress according to coach Jared Bednar, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Landeskog started started skating on his own two weeks ago and if he remains on schedule, he is approximately four weeks away from his return to the lineup. Landeskog has yet to play this season but will make a nice pickup for fantasy managers as he would have been a sixth or seventh round pick in most redraft leagues if he was not hurt.