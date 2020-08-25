Landeskog had a power-play assist, four shots on net and four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Landeskog helped out on Mikko Rantanen's tally in the second period, which gave the Avalanche a brief 2-0 lead. In the playoffs, Landeskog has mostly been a playmaker. He has one goal to go with 10 assists, 24 shots and 33 hits through 10 contests.