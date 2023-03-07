Landeskog (knee) may miss the entirety of the regular season, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Landeskog resumed skating in February, but he remains without a definite timetable for his return, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Avalanche hold him out until postseason play gets underway. The 30-year-old Swede, who has yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery in October, racked up 30 goals, 59 points and 150 shots on net through 51 games last campaign.