Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Meeting with doctor Monday

Landeskog will be reevaluated Monday for his lower-body injury, but has yet to resume skating, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Landeskog has yet to get back on the ice doesn't bode well for a return to action in the near term. The winger has already missed 10 games due to injury and seems to be facing the prospect of more time in the press box. The next step in the Swede's recovery process will be for him to jump onto the ice with his teammates.