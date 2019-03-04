Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Moved back to first line
Landeskog was moved back to the Avs' top scoring line with Nathan McKinnon and Mikko Rantanen for portions of Sunday's game against the Ducks, Callie Parolee of NHL.com reports. Landeskog had been playing earlier with Tyson Jost and Matt Calvert.
Unfortunately for the Avs, it didn't work, as the line didn't score in the 2-1 loss. "I liked some things that some of our lines did, we mixed things up and put the big line back together for a little bit tonight," said coach Jared Bednar. "I felt like they were really good late in the San Jose game together, created a chance almost every time they got on the ice, tonight not so much."
