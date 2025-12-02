Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Moves past illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog (illness) will suit up at home against the Canucks on Tuesday, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Landeskog missed Monday's practice because of an illness, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the season Tuesday. The Swedish winger has seemed to have found his offensive stride lately, notching six points across his last five games, including two goals (one on the power play) and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over Montreal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Under the weather•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Three-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Three points in last four games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Fills empty net•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Finally gets first goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: First point since 2021-22•