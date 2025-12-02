Landeskog (illness) will suit up at home against the Canucks on Tuesday, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Landeskog missed Monday's practice because of an illness, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the season Tuesday. The Swedish winger has seemed to have found his offensive stride lately, notching six points across his last five games, including two goals (one on the power play) and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over Montreal.