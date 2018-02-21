Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Multi-point effort in victory
Landeskog scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's overtime win over Vancouver.
Landeskog has now hit the 20-goal plateau in five of his six full NHL seasons to date. The Avs' captain continues to be a reliable fantasy producer and is up to 44 points in 55 games this season. The 25-year-old is a force on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) and Mikko Rantanen and should be owned in all formats.
