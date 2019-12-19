Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nabs pair of assists
Landeskog had two assists and was plus-3 in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Landeskog was in on Colorado's first and final goals of the night, enjoying his first two-point night since Oct. 14. The Colorado captain missed all of November with a lower-body injury, but he has collected three goals and two assists in seven games since returning.
