Landeskog scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Landeskog didn't record a point or a shot across 13:16 of ice time in his return to the Avalanche on Wednesday, but his second NHL game back from a nearly three-year absence due to a knee injury went differently. He scored at 13:10 of the second period and then assisted on a Samuel Girard tally in the third. Landeskog was up on the second line Saturday and saw 14:37 of ice time, bumping Jonathan Drouin onto the third line. Landeskog is still being eased in, but the 32-year-old is looking up for the challenge so far in arguably one of the most intense first-round series.