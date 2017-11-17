Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets hat trick Thursday

Landeskog scored three goals on seven shots during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.

The Avs captain was on top of his game from the get-go as he posted his first goal just 17 seconds into the game. The 24-year-old Swede has been red-hot of late with six goals and 10 points -- along with 26 hits and 14 blocked shots -- in his last nine games. He's a multi-category stud that should be played every night.