Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2.

Landeskog got the Avalanche within a goal early in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 29-year-old is up to four goals, five assists, 19 shots, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating through six playoff appearances. He's seen time mainly on the second line in the postseason, though he'll occasionally rotate onto Nathan MacKinnon's line if head coach Jared Bednar needs to fire up his team mid-game.