Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Landeskog scored on a redirection in the slot to put Colorado on top 5-2 at 7:22 of the third period. That goal proved to be the game-winner after Minnesota made things close with a pair of power-play tallies later in the frame. Landeskog is scorcing hot right now, riding a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists) and reaching the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 contests.