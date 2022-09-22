According to coach Jared Bednar, Landeskog (lower body) "won't skate anytime soon" and is expected to miss the start of the year, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog is evidently still dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered last year, and it appears as though he's going to miss some regular-season action as a result. Check back for updates on Landy's status as his recovery progresses, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him being available for Opening Night.