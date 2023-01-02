Landeskog (knee) is not close to being ready to return to the lineup, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Landeskog is "nowhere close" to be being available. It remains unclear when the Avalanche captain will make his season debut. Landeskog, who has already missed 35 games, underwent knee surgery in mid-October.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Making progress•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back on the ice•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Long-term injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Still no timetable•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice•