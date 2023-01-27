Landeskog (knee) is not expected to play before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Landeskog's recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery in October has gone slower than anticipated. He's expected to begin skating some time after the All-Star break, but it'll likely take at least a couple of weeks beyond that before he gets up to speed after such a lengthy absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Will start skating after All-Star break•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Not close to return•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Making progress•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back on the ice•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Long-term injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Undergoes knee surgery•