Landeskog (knee) isn't expected to return before the end of the 2024-25 regular season, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Monday.

Landeskog has been working his way back from a lengthy injury list. He had quadriceps surgery in the 2020 postseason, knee surgery in March of 2022 and October of 2022 before having cartilage replacement surgery on his knee on May 10, 2023. Landeskog hasn't played since June 26, 2022, and it remains unclear if he will be an option during the playoffs.