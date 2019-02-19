Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches 400th point

Landeskog dished out an assist during Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

Landeskog picked up the puck in the corner and threaded a pass to Andrew Agozzino, who sent home his first NHL goal. Landeskog picked up his 400th NHL point in the process. The 26-year-old leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and ranks third on the squad with 59 total points this campaign.

