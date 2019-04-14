Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches assist

Landeskog provided an assist, four shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Landeskog's assist came on J.T. Compher's equalizing goal with 2:39 left in the third period. Landeskog has seven hits and seven shots over two games in the series, but he'll need to up his point production as the Avalanche look to build on their first win of the series.