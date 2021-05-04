Landeskog scored a goal on two shots and supplied an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Landeskog helped out on a Mikko Rantanen goal in the first period. In the third, Landeskog's tally sparked the Avalanche's rally to victory. The 28-year-old Swede is up to 19 goals, 49 points, 134 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 69 hits through 48 appearances.