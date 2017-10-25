Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches two points in victory

Landeskog scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over Dallas.

The third line did most of the damage for Colorado on Tuesday, but Landeskog chipped in nicely, snapping a three-game scoreless drought and firing five shots on goal. The 24-year-old captain isn't tearing it up this season, but three goals and six points through nine contests ain't bad. Landeskog was great Tuesday, but he hasn't looked that dominant in most of his other outings this season, so it will be interesting to see if he can find some consistency. If the Avalanche can put together a strong season, you can bet Landeskog will play a key role.