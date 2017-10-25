Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches two points in victory
Landeskog scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over Dallas.
The third line did most of the damage for Colorado on Tuesday, but Landeskog chipped in nicely, snapping a three-game scoreless drought and firing five shots on goal. The 24-year-old captain isn't tearing it up this season, but three goals and six points through nine contests ain't bad. Landeskog was great Tuesday, but he hasn't looked that dominant in most of his other outings this season, so it will be interesting to see if he can find some consistency. If the Avalanche can put together a strong season, you can bet Landeskog will play a key role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Silent in 4-0 win over Bruins•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores first shortie of season•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Converts on man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Breaks shutout bid with goal•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Carries offense against Buffalo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...