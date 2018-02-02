Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches two points
Landeskog registered two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime win against the Oilers on Thursday.
Landeskog has averaged over 3:30 per game on the power play, a career high for him by a wide margin. That's paid off for Colorado, as he has nine points with the extra man through 46 games. However, the Swede's 17.3 shooting percentage is also way about his career average, so the puck luck may not be in his favor after the All-Star break.
