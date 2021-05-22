Landeskog managed an assist, two shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Landeskog is off to a fantastic start in the postseason. He's already amassed a goal, five assists and a plus-5 rating in three games. Outside of scoring, the Swede has 10 shots on net, seven hits and four blocked shots. He's thriving in a top-line role -- Landeskog should remain a popular DFS pick during the Avalanche's playoff run.